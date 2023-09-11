Azerbaijan, Türkiye mull prospects for development of military cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Deputy Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, who is on an official visit to the fraternal country, visited the Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of the founder of the Republic of Türkiye Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

The Azerbaijani delegation paid tribute to his bright memory and laid a wreath at the grave, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

The Chief of the General Staff signed the Book of Remembrance.

Then Colonel General K. Valiyev met with his Turkish counterpart.

First, a solemn welcoming ceremony was held, the Chiefs of the General Staff of both countries passed along the guard of honor, and both countries' national anthems were performed.

In accordance with the protocol, the “Book of Honor” was signed.

After the official welcoming ceremony, a meeting between the Chiefs of the General Staff was held in private and then in an expanded format with the participation of delegations.

The Chief of General Staff of Türkiye welcomed the guests and noted that the strategic alliance between the two countries is based on friendship and fraternal relations. Army General Metin Gürak emphasized the importance of mutual visits and the conduct of such meetings in terms of further expansion of cooperation between the two fraternal countries.

Colonel General K. Valiyev expressed gratitude to his Turkish counterpart for the invitation and hospitality. The Chief of the General Staff emphasized the work done under the instruction of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mr. Ilham Aliyev to bring the Azerbaijan Army in line with the Turkish model.

It was emphasized that the successfully developing cooperation between the two countries is based on mutual trust and support.

The sides exchanged views on the prospects for the development of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye and a number of issues of mutual interest.

In the end, the Azerbaijani delegation was presented a briefing on the activities of the Turkish Armed Forces.

News.Az