Azerbaijan, UAE discuss cooperation agenda, regional situation

As part of his official visit to Abu Dhabi, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues on the current cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and the UAE, as well as the regional and international situation.

The importance of high-level political dialogue in expanding the cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and the UAE was emphasized.

It was noted with satisfaction that since the establishment of diplomatic relations, the two countries have made efforts to develop cooperation based on the principles of Islamic solidarity, friendship and brotherhood.

During the meeting, the sides emphasized the need to continue the current multifaceted exemplary cooperation program between Azerbaijan and the UAE, to further deepen cooperation in areas such as tourism, education and high technology.

The parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

