Azerbaijan, UAE discuss economic partnership agenda, collaboration within COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov held a meeting with his UAE counterpart Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, who also co-chairs the joint intergovernmental commission between the two countries, News.Az reports.

“During the meeting, we expressed satisfaction with the high level of the bilateral relations between the two countries,” Minister Jabbarov said on X.

He noted that the meeting also saw discussions on various aspects of the economic partnership agenda between Azerbaijan and the UAE, as well as collaboration within the COP29 to be hosted by Baku.

“Our discussions covered various aspects of the economic partnership agenda, including preparations for the 9th session of the Azerbaijan-UAE Joint Intergovernmental Commission, enhancement of trade turnover and initiatives for developing business ties, collaboration within COP29 and prospects for joint projects in the transition to sustainable energy sources,” Minister Jabbarov added.

News.Az