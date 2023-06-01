Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, UAE discuss new investment opportunities

Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov held a meeting with Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mubadala Energy UAE Musabbe Al Kaabi in Baku. 

“We had fruitful discussions with Musabbe Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirati company Mubadala Energy, on strengthening our energy partnership through Masdar and ADNOC, as well as new investment opportunities,” Minister Shahbazov said on Twitter. 


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

