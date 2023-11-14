Azerbaijan, UAE discuss prospects for military-technical cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense Industry Madat Guliyev has held a number of meetings on the sidelines of the 18th edition of the Dubai Airshow aerospace and defence exhibition in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), News.Az reports.

Minister Madat Guliyev first met with UAE’s Minister of State for Defense Affairs Mohammed Ahmed Al Bowardi.

The sides discussed prospects for military-technical cooperation between the two countries.

Madat Guliyev also met with the senior management of Italy’s Leonardo and UAE’s EDGE Companies.

The discussions revolved around the aviation products manufactured by the companies, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

