Azerbaijan, UAE hail growing cooperation across all fields

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev received a delegation of business representatives from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on May 29, led by Syed Basar Shueb, CEO and Managing Director of International Holding Company.

During the meeting, the sides emphasized the growing cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UAE across all fields, particularly in economic and trade sectors, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The reciprocal visits by President Ilham Aliyev to the UAE and President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Azerbaijan were highlighted as significant in strengthening bilateral relations.

The favorable business and investment environment established in Azerbaijan for both local and foreign entrepreneurs was underlined. They hailed the investments made by UAE companies in various sectors of Azerbaijan’s economy.

They voiced confidence that the visit of the UAE business delegation would be productive and yield positive outcomes.

The meeting discussed cooperation prospects in areas such as investment, industry, including the mining sector, and other fields.

News.Az