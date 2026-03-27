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Israeli officer, soldier severely injured in south Lebanon

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Israeli officer, soldier severely injured in south Lebanon
Photo: Al Jazeera

Israel’s military says a combat officer and a soldier were severely injured during an overnight encounter in southern Lebanon, where its ground operations are expanding.

In a statement, the army said both troops were hospitalised following the incident, without providing further details about the clash, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The latest injuries come a day after another Israeli soldier was killed in the same region, highlighting the intensifying fighting along the Lebanon front.

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Israel has been increasing its ground activity in southern Lebanon amid ongoing tensions, raising concerns about further escalation in the border area.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

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