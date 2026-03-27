Israeli officer, soldier severely injured in south Lebanon

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Israel’s military says a combat officer and a soldier were severely injured during an overnight encounter in southern Lebanon, where its ground operations are expanding.

In a statement, the army said both troops were hospitalised following the incident, without providing further details about the clash, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The latest injuries come a day after another Israeli soldier was killed in the same region, highlighting the intensifying fighting along the Lebanon front.

Israel has been increasing its ground activity in southern Lebanon amid ongoing tensions, raising concerns about further escalation in the border area.

News.Az