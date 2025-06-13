Azerbaijan, UAE hail successful cooperation between SOCAR, ADNOC

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov held a video conference with UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber.

SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf also joined the meeting, News.Az reports, citing the country’s Economy Ministry.

The meeting emphasized the development of Azerbaijan-UAE relations based on the principles of mutual friendship and respect.

The sides highlighted the successful cooperation between the UAE’s ADNOC company and SOCAR in the joint development of the Absheron gas and condensate field, as well as the green energy initiatives undertaken in partnership with Masdar.

They underscored the broad opportunities for cooperation between the countries in investment, energy, industry, digital solutions, transport, food security and other areas.

The discussions also focused on expanding bilateral collaboration and knowledge exchange across industrial and other strategic sectors, as well as fostering stronger B2B engagement between the business communities of both countries.

Photo: Azerbaijan's Economy Ministry

News.Az