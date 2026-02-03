Azerbaijan, UAE hold joint Peace Shield 2026 military drills

+ ↺ − 16 px

The presidents of Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates jointly observed the “Peace Shield - 2026” operational-tactical military exercise in Abu Dhabi, highlighting growing defense cooperation between the two countries.

The exercise, conducted in urban, mountainous, and maritime environments, involved tasks such as detecting and neutralizing illegal armed groups, restoring control over a seized vessel, neutralizing terrorist elements and releasing hostages, evacuating the wounded, preventing riots and sabotage-type activities threatening public security, and conducting firefighting operations, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The main goal of the exercise is to enhance the professional skills of military personnel in counterterrorism operations, contribute to lasting peace, and facilitate the exchange of experience between the armed forces of Azerbaijan and the UAE.

News.Az