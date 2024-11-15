Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, UAE, Saudi Arabia collaborate on offshore wind projects in Caspian Sea

Azerbaijan, UAE, Saudi Arabia collaborate on offshore wind projects in Caspian Sea
Photo: SOCAR press

SOCAR (State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan), Masdar from the UAE, and ACWA Power of Saudi Arabia have signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly develop 3.5 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind power projects in the Azerbaijan section of the Caspian Sea.

The document was signed during the ongoing COP29 climate conference in Baku, News.Az reports.

The document, signed by Rovshan Najaf (SOCAR President), Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi (Masdar CEO), and Marco Arcelli (ACWA Power CEO), marks the establishment of Azerbaijan's first offshore wind power plants.

It also outlines plans to enhance collaboration on last year’s renewable energy projects, totaling 500 MW, in Nakhchivan.

News.Az 

