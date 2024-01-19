Azerbaijan, Uganda discuss future plans within NAM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with President of Uganda Yoweri Kaguta Museveni as part of his working visit to the country, the Foreign Ministry said on X, News.Az reports.

“Multilateral cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and Uganda, as well as future plans within the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Troika were discussed during the meeting,” the ministry said.

The chairmanship of the NAM passed from Azerbaijan to Uganda. Azerbaijan is taking part in the "chairmanship troika" of the NAM despite concluding its chairmanship of the Movement.

