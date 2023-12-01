Azerbaijan, UK discuss prospects for cooperation economic and energy security fields

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Minister for Armed Forces at the UK Ministry of Defence James Heappey on the sidelines of the 30th OSCE Ministerial Council.

The discussions revolved around the bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UK, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told New.Az.

The sides also discussed the prospects for cooperation between the two countries in political, economic, energy security, mutual investments and other areas, as well as the current developments in the region.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed the UK Minister about the post-conflict normalization agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia. He also highlighted the obstacles created by Armenia in the process of signing a peace treaty, as well as the steps taken by Azerbaijan to advance this process.

The Azerbaijani FM also briefed the UK official on the factors characterizing the anti-terrorist measures carried out by Azerbaijan in less than 24 hours.

They also discussed other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az