Azerbaijan, UK enjoy close cooperation in energy projects of global importance: Minister

Azerbaijan closely cooperates with the UK in energy projects of global importance, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said on Tuesday.

He made the remarks while speaking at an event titled Baku Connect held jointly with the Energy Industries Council in order to raise awareness of economic opportunities in the field of energy in Azerbaijan, the Energy Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

Minister Shahbazov spoke about the reforms carried out in the field of energy in Azerbaijan, the implemented energy projects, the country’s role in ensuring Europe’s energy security, the production and export of “green energy”, as well as potential cooperation directions.

He pointed out that over the years 34 billion USD have been invested in Azerbaijan from the UK, and successful relations in the hydrocarbon sector are now continuing in the direction of energy transition and development of the use of renewable energy.

“In this regard, the implementation of the solar energy project with bp in the liberated territories was brought to attention. The Memorandum of Understanding signed in May 2021 between the Ministry of Energy and the International Trade Department of Great Britain on cooperation in the field of transition to clean energy contributes to our cooperation on energy transition and decarbonization. Our cooperation with bp in this direction is also commendable,” the minister added.

The event, which was represented by more than 50 companies, continued with discussions in three sessions: “Overview of the Energy Market of Azerbaijan and Project Opportunities”, “Business in Azerbaijan” and “How Azerbaijan Perceives the Energy Transition”.

News.Az