Azerbaijan, UK sign agreement on international road transport

An agreement on international road transport between the governments of Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom was signed in Baku on Thursday, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

The document was signed by Minister Rashad Nabiyev and UK Minister of State for Europe and North America Leo Docherty who is on a visit to Azerbaijan.

“The agreement will create favorable conditions for the smooth movement of goods for the growth of mutual trade between the two countries,” Minister Nabiyev tweeted.

News.Az