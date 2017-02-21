Azerbaijan-Ukraine friendship of strategic nature: envoy

+ ↺ − 16 px

The friendship between Azerbaijan and Ukraine is of strategic nature, said Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Alexander Mishchenko.

He made the remarks Feb. 21 at the event dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Trend reports.

“Ukraine pays special attention to Azerbaijan. Our relations are friendly and brotherly,” the diplomat said.

“Ukraine is currently educating 6,000 Azerbaijani students, which is very pleasing, taking into account the propaganda to tarnish the image of Ukraine,” he noted, adding that every year many tourists from Azerbaijan go on vacation to the country.

Mishchenko pointed to frequent bilateral visits of high level that are being carried out, and also expressed hope for further strengthening of the bilateral relations.

News.Az

News.Az