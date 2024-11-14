Azerbaijan, UN discuss cooperation prospects

Photo: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Philemon Yang, President of the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 79), on the sidelines of COP29 in Baku.

The meeting discussed Azerbaijan-UN cooperation, as well as issues related to Azerbaijan's COP29 Presidency, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az. FM Bayramov emphasized that Azerbaijan is closely monitoring the impacts of climate change on the region and the world and has therefore accelerated its renewable energy transition at the national level. Bayramov also highlighted Azerbaijan's commitment to multilateralism in addressing current regional and global challenges.He shared details of several regional and international projects and initiatives led by Azerbaijan, adding that the "Agreement between the Governments of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Republic of Kazakhstan, and Republic of Uzbekistan on Strategic Partnership in the Development and Transmission of Green Energy" was signed on the sidelines of COP29.Highlighting Azerbaijan’s COP29 Presidency and the negotiation process, Minister Bayramov underscored that significant progress has been achieved in advancing climate funding, with the active participation of international financial organizations.Philemon Yang congratulated Azerbaijan on its COP29 presidency and expressed his appreciation for the high-level organization of the session. He emphasized the UN's commitment to combating climate change and expressed readiness to support efforts in this field.

News.Az