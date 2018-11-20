Azerbaijan, UNAOC discuss cooperation prospects

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture Abulfas Garayev has met with the UN High Representative for the Alliance of Civilizations Nassir Abdulaziz Al-Nasser in New Yor

The sides exchanged views over the issues relating to the projects implemented by the Alliance, particularly the organization’s partnership with the Baku Process initiative which was put forward by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue.

Nassir Abdulaziz Al-Nasser emphasized that the 7th UNAOC Global Forum caused a positive echo in the world.

Abulfas Garayev highlighted the preparations for the 5th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, saying that the cooperation with the UN Alliance of Civilizations will be continued during the forum.

News.Az

