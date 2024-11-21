Azerbaijan, UNEP ink protocol of intent for Baku Dialogue on Water for Climate Action

Azerbaijan, UNEP ink protocol of intent for Baku Dialogue on Water for Climate Action

+ ↺ − 16 px

A protocol of intent was signed for the Baku Dialogue on Water for Climate Action.

The document was signed by Inger Andersen, Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), and Mukhtar Babayev, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources and COP29 President, News.Az reports.The protocol, formalized at the high-level launch event themed “Celebrating Water’s Lifeline for Climate, Nature, and People,” outlines support for implementing future activities under the initiative.

News.Az