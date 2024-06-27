Azerbaijan, UNEP to launch joint environmental protection projects

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) will launch joint environmental protection projects in 2026.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, COP29 President-Designate Mukhtar Babayev announced this at a briefing in Baku on Thursday, News.Az reports.“The project will also highlight the work done by Azerbaijan. Discussions were held on the implementation of work with the support of UNEP on the disposal and reuse of construction waste in the liberated territories,” the minister said.“Most of the work in this direction has been done in Azerbaijan’s liberated Aghdam district. Currently, work in this direction continues,” he added.

News.Az