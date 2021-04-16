Azerbaijan, UNICEF discuss cooperation prospects

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan Tahir Budagov has met with Representative of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) in the country Edward Carwardine.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the priorities of the country program document of UNICEF for Azerbaijan over the period 2021-2025 and the development of bilateral relations between the State Statistical Committee and the UNICEF.

