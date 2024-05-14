Azerbaijan unveils gas production volume for Q1 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to operational data for January - April 2024, Azerbaijan produced 16.7 bcm of natural gas last month. 4.4 bcm of gas production extracted from ACG, while 9.2 bcm from Shah Deniz. Absheron and SOCAR produced 0.5 bcm and 2.6 bcm gas respectively. Gas was transported with an increase of approximately 0.5 bcm compared to the relevant period last year, the Ministry of Energy told News.Az.

During 4 months, gas sales amounted to 8.5 bcm, which was 2.7% more compared to the same period previous year. 4.2 bcm of gas were sold to Europe, 3.2 bcm to Türkiye, and 1.1 bcm to Georgia. It should be noted that, during this period 1.8 bcm gas was exported to Türkiye through TANAP.Since the commissioning of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli and Shah Deniz till 1 May 2024, about 220.7 bcm of gas was produced from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli and more than 218.3 bcm of gas from Shah Deniz. During this period, 155.2 bcm gas was exported from Shah Deniz.

News.Az