Azerbaijan unveils volume of oil transported via BTC pipeline last year

The main pipelines transported over 39.753.2 million tons of oil in Azerbaijan in January-December 2023, News.Az reports citing the State Statistical Committee.

The Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline carried over 30.191.6 million tons of crude in January-December of the current year, making up 75.9 percent of total volume of oil transportation.

During the period, oil produced in Azerbaijan accounted for 82.6 percent or 24.950.9 million tons of total volume shipped by the BTC pipeline, while 17.4 percent or 5.240.7 million of oil came from Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan.

