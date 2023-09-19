Azerbaijan updates foreign military attachés about the local anti-terrorist measures in Garabagh

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 19, the International Military Cooperation Department of the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry hosted a briefing for foreign military attachés accredited to the Republic of Azerbaijan and international organizations representatives, News.az reports citing Azerbaijan Defense Ministry.

The Chief of the International Military Cooperation Department, Major General Huseyn Mahmudov gave detailed information about the local anti-terrorist activities conducted in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

It was noted that the purpose of the local anti-terrorist activities initiated in the region is to ensure the provisions of the Joint Trilateral Statement signed on November 10, 2020, to prevent large-scale provocations committed in the Karabakh economic region, to disarm and withdraw the Armenian armed forces formations from Azerbaijani territories, to neutralize their military infrastructure, to ensure safety of the civilian population returning to the territories liberated from occupation, safety of the civilian workers involved in the reconstruction work, the servicemen and to restore the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

It was emphasized that the Azerbaijan Army Units did not target the civilian population and civil infrastructure facilities, only legitimate military targets were destroyed by using high-precision weapons.

In the end, videos related to the mentioned facts were demonstrated and the questions of the participants were answered.

News.Az