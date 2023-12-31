Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan updates number of COVID-19 infections

The number of people infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan from December 11 through December 31 has been announced, News.az reports.

The Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said a total of 116 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered, 102 people recovered, and 2 people died.

So far, 834,305 instances of coronavirus infection have been detected in Azerbaijan, with 823,872 persons treated and recovered. The number of active COVID-19 patients is 54.



