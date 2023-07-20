Azerbaijan urges Armenia to stop construction of metallurgical plant in Arazdayan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani government demanded that Armenia stop the construction of a large metallurgical plant in Arazdayan, bordering the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

This is stated in a letter from Azerbaijani Ecology and Natural Resources Minister Mukhtar Babayev to Environment Armenian Minister Hakob Simidyan, the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az.

The letter says that a relevant procedure has already been initiated in accordance with the "Convention on Environmental Impact Assessment in a Transboundary Context" (Espoo Convention) with regard to the activities carried out near the village of Yeraskh (Arazdayan), located a few hundred meters from the conditional border between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

It is especially emphasized that in accordance with Annex 1 of this convention, metallurgical plants are recognized as an activity that can cause a significant negative transboundary impact.

In accordance with article 3.1 of the convention, Armenia was obliged to warn Azerbaijan about the impact of the plant's operation on the environment. However, Azerbaijan has not received any notifications from Armenia regarding this project.

The letter emphasizes that Azerbaijan at the initial stage requires Armenia to exchange information and discuss the negative cross-border impact of the project. The Azerbaijani government also demands that Armenia immediately stop the plant construction until the issues related to the transboundary impact of the project are fully clarified and adequately considered.

A corresponding appeal was also sent to the Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe.

Since 2022, a large Armenian-American metallurgical plant with an investment of $70 million is being built in the village of Yeraskh (Arazdayan).

The construction is carried out very close to the borders of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (the distance is about 700-800 meters).

News.Az