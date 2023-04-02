Azerbaijan urges international community to voice concern on Armenian landmine threat

+ ↺ − 16 px

The international community should voice concern on Armenian landmine threat, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

“Azerbaijanis continue to be killed and maimed by landmines planted by Armenia. Today a military serviceman was killed by landmine explosion. Since the end of 2020-war, 288 Azerbaijanis became victims, including 50 killed. The international community should voice concern on Armenian landmine threat,” the ministry tweeted.

Novruz Niftaliyev, a serviceman of one of the divisions of the Azerbaijani Army stationed in the liberated territory of the country’s Tartar district, died in a landmine explosion, the Defense Ministry said earlier.

The incident is being investigated, the Defense Ministry added.

News.Az