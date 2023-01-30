Azerbaijan urges Iran to transparently investigate armed attack on its embassy in Tehran

Azerbaijan urged Iran to transparently investigate the armed attack on its embassy in Tehran, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov told journalists on Sunday, News.Az reports.

He noted that the armed attack as an act of terror on the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran was condemned by the UN, NATO, European Union, Organization of Turkic States, Organization of Islamic Cooperation and other international organizations as well as leaders of over 60 countries, foreign ministers and ambassadors, deputy foreign minister of Azerbaijan Khalaf Khalafov told journalists.

“We urged the Iranian side to transparently investigate the crime, bring the perpetrators to trial and provide the Azerbaijani side with concrete information,” Khalafov added.

News.Az