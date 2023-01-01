News.az
Khalaf Khalafov
Tag:
Khalaf Khalafov
Iranian President receives Representative of Azerbaijani PresidentaIranian President receives Representative of Azerbaijani President
04 Oct 2023-14:23
Representative of Azerbaijan President on special assignments visited Iran
03 Oct 2023-18:45
Azerbaijan appoints new presidential representative for special assignments
24 Jul 2023-11:44
Azerbaijani and German FMs hold political consultations
09 Jun 2023-12:15
Azerbaijan and Italy mull multifaceted strategic partnership
15 May 2023-12:29
Azerbaijan, Croatia talk potential for further development of relations
15 May 2023-23:50
Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister: Armenians destroyed Greek churches in Mehmana village of Kalbajar
28 Mar 2023-09:57
Return to Western Azerbaijan ‘goal’ of entire Azerbaijani people - deputy FM
03 Mar 2023-01:00
Azerbaijan-Lithuania Intergovernmental Commission expected to hold regular meeting in foreseeable future – official
15 Feb 2023-21:11
Azerbaijan urges Iran to transparently investigate armed attack on its embassy in Tehran
30 Jan 2023-05:12
