Azerbaijan, U.S. Congress delegation discuss bilateral ties, regional peace

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with a U.S. Congress delegation in Baku on Sunday to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and advancing the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

During the meeting, President Aliyev described the agreements reached in Washington in August 2025 as “historically significant,” highlighting the role of U.S. President Donald Trump in the process, News.Az reports, citing the presidential website.

Aliyev said Azerbaijan would continue its efforts to advance the regional peace agenda, noting that trade relations with Armenia have already been established. He pointed out that Azerbaijani oil products are being exported to Armenia and that wheat from Kazakhstan and Russia is transported through Azerbaijan to Armenia. He expressed hope that the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), which will connect mainland Azerbaijan to its Nakhchivan exclave via southern Armenia, will create new opportunities for regional transport.

The President also criticised Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act, which restricts U.S. government aid to Azerbaijan, saying it does not reflect the current state of bilateral relations. He welcomed President Trump’s suspension of the provision and expressed hope that Congress would continue efforts toward its full repeal.

The meeting highlighted opportunities to expand cooperation in political, economic, energy, defense and defense industry, education, information technology, artificial intelligence, and other areas. Participants also exchanged views on prospects for cooperation between the legislative bodies of both countries.

The U.S. delegation expressed gratitude to President Aliyev for the meeting, saying they were impressed by the development they observed in Baku. They also congratulated him on the August 2025 achievements in Washington on advancing the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace agenda.

The delegation included Senator Markwayne Mullin, a Republican from Oklahoma and member of the Senate Armed Services Committee; Representative Jason Smith, a Republican from Missouri and chair of the House Ways and Means Committee; Representative Ronny Jackson, a Republican from Texas and member of the House Armed Services Committee; and Representative Jimmy Panetta, a Democrat from California and member of the House Ways and Means Committee.

News.Az