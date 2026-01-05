Azerbaijan, U.S. explore new opportunities in military partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, met with U.S. Senator Markwayne Mullin, a member of the Senate Committee on Armed Services, and members of the House of Representatives in Baku on Sunday to discuss strengthening bilateral relations.

During the meeting, Hasanov expressed satisfaction with the current state of ties between Azerbaijan and the United States, noting their particular significance for both countries, News.Az reports, citing the Ministry of Defense.

Mullin highlighted that reciprocal visits and meetings in various formats have been effective in deepening cooperation between the two nations.

The discussions also covered the current state of military, military-technical, and military education cooperation, along with new opportunities and development prospects. The sides held a broad exchange of views on other matters of mutual interest.

News.Az