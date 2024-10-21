Azerbaijan, US discuss bilateral ties, Baku-Yerevan peace process

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister on Monday held a meeting with Michael Carpenter, Special Assistant to the U.S. President and Senior Director for Europe at the National Security Council.

During the meeting, the discussions revolved around the Azerbaijan-US relations, and regional issues, including the current state and prospects of the reconciliation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az. The officials stressed the importance of stepping up efforts towards establishing positive dynamics of the US-Azerbaijan bilateral relations and outlining prospects for future cooperation.The Azerbaijani FM briefed Carpenter about the reconciliation and signing of peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the outcomes of the Istanbul meeting. Despite the significant progress in the talks, Minister Bayramov described the ongoing territorial claims against Azerbaijan, embedded in the constitution and other legislative and political documents of Armenia, as a serious obstacle to finalizing the peace agreement.The meeting also dealt with other regional matters of mutual concern.

News.Az