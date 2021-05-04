Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, US discuss prospects of cooperation on ICT sphere

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Rashad Nabiyev discussed with the US Ambassador to Baku Earle Litzenberger the prospects of cooperation between the two countries in the ICT sector.

"We have exchanged views on intellectual property rights, cybersecurity, innovations. Besides, our discussions included the possibilities of cooperation with the US companies in the ICT sector of Azerbaijan,” the minister tweeted.

“We’ve also considered the prospects for creating research centers in our country," Nabiyev wrote.


News.Az 

