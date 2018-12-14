Azerbaijan, USAID discuss cooperation prospects

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov has met with a delegation led by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Assistant Administrator for E

Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov hailed cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United States as very close, AzerTag reports.

Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov provided an insight into Azerbaijan’s achievements.

Pointing to good relations between Azerbaijan and USAID, Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov noted that established in 1992, this relationship now covers a variety of areas.

Drawing the delegation’s attention to the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov expressed his regret that the UN Security Council’s four conflict-related resolutions have not yet been fulfilled. He emphasized the necessity for the U.S. to continue its efforts, as an OSCE Minsk Group co-chair country, to find a peaceful solution to the dispute.

USAID Assistant Administrator for Europe and Eurasia Brock Bierman briefed Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov on the meetings he held as part of his visit to Azerbaijan.

News.Az

