Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan explore health insurance cooperation

Nigar Bayramova, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan’s State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance, met with a visiting Uzbek delegation led by Shukhrat Inoyatov, Deputy Executive Director of Uzbekistan’s State Health Insurance Fund.

The visit aims to discuss key avenues of the Action Plan for 2025-2028, envisaged in the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two bodies last year, as well as learning from Azerbaijan’s successful experience in the sphere of mandatory health insurance, News.Az reports.

Nigar Bayramova highlighted the significance of the MoU, adding that the document paves the way for further collaboration across various domains.

According to Shukhrat Inoyatov, learning from Azerbaijan’s success in the relevant field contributes significantly to introduction of the mandatory health insurance system in Uzbekistan.

The two-day visit also included presentations by Azerbaijan’s State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance on such topics as healthcare costs, call center management, strategic development and economic analysis, information technologies, medical services and pharmaceuticals, financial management, human resources management, medical planning, as well as marketing, public relations, and international cooperation.

News.Az