Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan mull bilateral relations

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Uzbekistan Huseyn Guliyev held talks at the Uzbek Foreign Ministry on June 1.

The sides discussed practical issues of the bilateral relations, said the press service of the Uzbek Foreign Ministry, Trend reports.

They also mulled the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan cooperation within international organizations.

