Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan mull bilateral relations
- 01 Jun 2017 17:25
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Politics
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Uzbekistan Huseyn Guliyev held talks at the Uzbek Foreign Ministry on June 1.
The sides discussed practical issues of the bilateral relations, said the press service of the Uzbek Foreign Ministry, Trend reports.
They also mulled the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan cooperation within international organizations.
