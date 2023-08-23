Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan mull prospects for co-op in oil and gas sector, implementation of joint projects

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf has met with Minister of Energy of the Republic of Uzbekistan Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov, News.Az reports.

The discussion covered topics related to the issues arising from the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The sides hailed the successful development of cooperation based on friendly relations between the two countries in all areas. The parties underlined the special role of high-level reciprocal visits in strengthening bilateral ties, emphasizing the importance of the documents signed on August 21 as part of the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan forum.

The two also discussed prospects for cooperation in the oil and gas sector in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, the implementation of joint projects, including the development of hydrocarbon resources, digitalization, the organization of mutual exchange of experience, and other issues of interest.

News.Az