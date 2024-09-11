Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan see sharp growth in trade turnover

+ ↺ − 16 px

Uzbek Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade Laziz Kudratov met with Azerbaijani Ambassador Huseyn Guliyev, underscoring the strengthening partnership between their countries.

The meeting highlighted the importance of enhancing business connections and regional cooperation, News.Az reports.According to the Uzbek ministry, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan saw a 26.5% increase by the end of 2023. Currently, 230 enterprises with Azerbaijani investment are active in Uzbekistan across various sectors, including trade, engineering, finance, energy, real estate, and industry.The discussions also focused on advancing significant investment projects and reviewing progress in key areas such as urban infrastructure, industrial production, the chemical industry, and IT. These developments align with agreements made during Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's state visit to Uzbekistan in August.

News.Az