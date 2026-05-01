Romania’s €3.33 billion Lynx IFV contract sets precedent for Ukraine’s localization

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Official data submitted to the Romanian parliament has revealed a €3.33 billion contract for 298 Lynx Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFVs), providing a significant benchmark for Ukraine, which expects its first batch of the vehicles later this year.

The Romanian agreement includes a localization rate of 40%, with the plant in Mediaș producing only the chassis while the turrets are supplied from Germany, News.Az reports, citing Defense Express.

The Lance turret, which accounts for half the vehicle's cost, was deemed impossible to transfer for local production. Bucharest’s selected configuration includes the Spike anti-tank system, bringing the unit price to approximately €11.19 million for the majority of the fleet.

This regional production model follows the example of Hungary, the first operator of the Lynx, which ordered 218 units in 2020. Like Romania, Hungarian industry is involved in chassis production rather than turret assembly, with their localization at the Zalaegerszeg plant involving a gradual increase in in-house work. These terms are highly indicative for Ukraine, as Rheinmetall considers a potential contract for approximately 300 Lynx IFVs for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with local production planned to mirror these regional agreements once funding is secured.

News.Az