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Two dead in Ukraine train-crane truck collision - VIDEO

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Two dead in Ukraine train-crane truck collision - VIDEO
Source: mezha.net

Two people were killed on Friday after a passenger train collided with a crane truck in Ukraine’s western Lviv region, according to the Ukrainian state railway company, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The train, which was traveling from Kyiv to Uzhhorod in western Ukraine, struck the truck at a level crossing.

The train driver died at the scene, while the crane truck driver was injured and later died while being transported to hospital.

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The train driver’s assistant was also seriously injured in the crash.

A preliminary investigation suggested that a violation of traffic rules led to the collision.

Local media reported that around 400 passengers were on board the train at the time of the incident, and none of them were injured.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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