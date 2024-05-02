Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan seek new format of bilateral business ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

A panel session, titled "The common road to success: Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan", was held on the sidelines of the 3rd Tashkent International Investment Forum.

An Azerbaijani delegation headed by Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov took part in the session.

Discussions during the session focused on a new format of business ties between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, Minister Jabbarov said on X.

“Within the framework of the 3rd Tashkent International Investment Forum, we took part in the panel session titled "The common road to success: Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan". Our discussions centered on the prospects of the strategic partnership between our countries, the new format of the bilateral business relations, and the initiatives aimed at promoting mutual investments,” he noted.

