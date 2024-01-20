Azerbaijan, Venezuela discuss cooperation agenda

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of his participation in the 19th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), Azerbaijan`s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov met with Minister of the People`s Power for Foreign Affairs of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Gil Pinto, the Foreign Ministry's press service told News.Az.

Discussions focused on the agenda of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Venezuela in humanitarian, cultural and other fields, along with bilateral and multilateral contacts.

In discussing the active agenda of bilateral cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, the ministers highlighted a comprehensive collaboration encompassing all fields, notably education and tourism. They emphasized the existing opportunities for further expanding this cooperation.

The two underscored the importance of conducting political consultations between the foreign policy institutions of their respective countries as a means to regulate relations between Azerbaijan and Venezuela. The parties exchanged views on future political consultations and explored other issues of shared interest.

News.Az