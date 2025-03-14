Azerbaijan warns EU mission in Armenia risks to South Caucasus stability

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov expressed concerns about the European Union's mission in Armenia, warning that its presence along the Azerbaijan-Armenia border could jeopardize stability in the South Caucasus region.

Speaking to journalists at the 12th Global Baku Forum, Mammadov criticized the mission, which has been active for two years under the guise of a civilian initiative. He stated that, in reality, the mission is involved in intelligence activities, creating serious risks for regional stability, News.Az reports, citing local media.

According to the deputy minister, even though Baku and Yerevan have already agreed on the text of the peace agreement, there are a number of critical conditions for peaceful coexistence in the South Caucasus, including the cessation of Armenia's militarization and non-interference of third countries in the region.

"The work on the peace agreement has been ongoing for a long time, and for nearly two years, two final points remained unresolved. One of them was directly related to the non-deployment of third-party forces along the border, including on the conditional border. Armenia has accepted this condition, which means we are heading in the right direction. However, it is important that all conditions are met – the cessation of Armenia’s militarization and the absence of third-party forces along the border," Mammadov emphasized.

When asked about the likely date and location of the peace treaty signing, the deputy minister stated that it is still too early to speak about it.

