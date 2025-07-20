Azerbaijan was able to overcome massive int'l disinformation during the Patriotic War: Presidential Aide

Photo: News.Az | Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration

We faced massive international disinformation during the 44-day Patriotic War, said Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, said this today at the "Innovative Approaches: Media Literacy in the Digital Era" panel within the framework of the III Shusha Global Media Forum, News.Az reports.

"But we were able to overcome that disinformation," Hikmat Hajiyev emphasized.

