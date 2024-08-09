Azerbaijan was more than 8,5 thousand tons short of its OPEC+ quota in July

Azerbaijan was more than 8,5 thousand tons short of its OPEC+ quota in July

In July 2024, daily oil production (including condensate) in Azerbaijan amounted to 80589 tons, including 65681 tons crude oil and 14908 tons condensate, says the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, News.az reports.

Note that according to the agreement reached at the 36th ministerial meeting of OPEC+ countries, Azerbaijan's production quota for 2024 is 551,000 barrels (74 259 tons) per day.Thus, in June, Azerbaijan was 8 578 tons behind its quota within the framework of OPEC+.

