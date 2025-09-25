Azerbaijan welcomes another group of athletes for 3rd CIS Games

Azerbaijan welcomes another group of athletes for 3rd CIS Games

+ ↺ − 16 px

Teams from several countries continue to arrive in Azerbaijan to take part in the 3rd CIS Games.

The country has welcomed athletes from Belarus, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, who will compete in football, swimming, boxing, taekwondo, volleyball and sambo, News.Az reports, citing local media.

At Heydar Aliyev International Airport, the athletes were welcomed by representatives of the Organizing Committee of the 3rd CIS Games and journalists.

The 3rd CIS Games will be held from September 28 to October 8 across seven cities of Azerbaijan — Ganja, Yevlakh, Mingachevir, Gabala, Shaki, Goygol, and Khankendi.

The opening and closing ceremonies will take place at the Ganja stadium.

News.Az