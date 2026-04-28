Royal Diplomacy: King Charles III visits White House amid US-UK tensions - VIDEO

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King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrived at the White House on Monday for a four-day state visit celebrating the 250th anniversary of American independence.

The visit follows a high-stakes security review after a shooting occurred at a Washington dinner attended by President Donald Trump on Saturday, News.Az reports, citing Global News.

Despite the incident, the royal couple was greeted by the President and First Lady Melania Trump for tea and a visit to a new White House-shaped beehive, reflecting the King's long-standing passion for environmental sustainability.

The trip serves as a significant exercise in British soft power during a period of strained relations between the U.S. and the U.K. government. While President Trump has recently criticized Prime Minister Keir Starmer over military and NATO policy, he has maintained a warm personal rapport with the King, calling him a "fantastic man" and a "friend." This visit marks Charles's first state visit to the U.S. as monarch, and a key highlight will be his historic address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday.

Beyond the formal ceremonies in Washington, the King’s itinerary includes visiting the September 11 memorial in New York and meeting Indigenous leaders in Virginia to discuss nature conservation. Although the visit is shadowed by domestic political tensions and calls for the King to address survivors of sexual abuse linked to the investigation of his brother, the British government remains hopeful that the monarch’s presence will reinforce long-term diplomatic ties and demonstrate Britain’s continued international influence.

News.Az