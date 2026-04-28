COVID era saw executions jump in North Korea

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Executions in North Korea surged dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The study, cited by Yonhap News Agency, examined death sentences and executions over a 13-year period under leader Kim Jong Un, covering 2011 to 2024, News.Az reports.

Out of 144 confirmed executions during that time, 65 took place after the country sealed its borders at the start of the pandemic—highlighting a sharp shift following years of relative decline.

Between 2015 and 2019, executions had decreased amid growing international scrutiny. However, the report found that after 2020, both executions and death sentences rose significantly, with total cases increasing by over 116%, while the number of individuals affected jumped by nearly 248%.

The crackdown appears to have extended beyond political offenses. Executions linked to activities such as watching South Korean media or participating in religious practices increased by 250% after border closures were imposed.

Researchers also identified at least 46 execution sites across the country, including several located near major government facilities in Pyongyang.

According to the report, the rise in executions may be tied to efforts by the regime to tighten ideological and cultural control, particularly as it navigates long-term political stability.

There has been no official response from North Korean authorities to the findings.

News.Az