Madrid Open: Rybakina out, Sabalenka into last eight

Madrid Open: Rybakina out, Sabalenka into last eight

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Elena Rybakina, the Australian Open champion, suffered a surprising exit from the Madrid Open after a 7-6 (10/8), 6-4 defeat to Anastasia Potapova in the fourth round on Monday.

Earlier, former world number one Aryna Sabalenka battled past Naomi Osaka 6-7 (1/7), 6-3, 6-2 in a thrilling encounter to secure her place in the quarter-finals, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

Third seed Coco Gauff was also knocked out after a hard-fought three-set contest against Linda Noskova, which was ultimately decided by a tie-break in the final set during an intense fourth-round clash.

In the men’s competition, second seed Alexander Zverev progressed with a straight-sets victory over Terence Atmane, while Alexander Blockx pulled off a notable upset against world number five Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Later in the day, Kazakhstan’s Rybakina, ranked world number two, was stunned by her 56th-ranked opponent Potapova.

Both players exchanged two service breaks in the opening set before Potapova edged ahead in a tightly contested tie-break.

In the second set, Rybakina converted her fifth break point in a lengthy fifth game to take the lead, but she was unable to maintain momentum, losing the eighth and tenth games as Potapova sealed the victory.

“I’m speechless, I’m extremely happy, it was such a tough match and tough opponent,” said Potapova.

“My team helped me today, they were there for me, big thanks to them.”

Sabalenka, who has already claimed titles this year in Miami Open, Indian Wells and Brisbane International, faced a stern test from Osaka but recovered from a set and a break down to prevail.

“When she put me under pressure, I was able to pull out really incredible shots and incredible tennis. So I’m happy,” Sabalenka said.

The first set between the two four-time Grand Slam champions was closely contested, featuring just one break point — created by Sabalenka — which Osaka successfully defended to hold for a 2-1 lead.

Osaka then dominated the tie-break, racing to a 5-0 advantage before clinching the set as Sabalenka sent a return wide.

Sabalenka raised her level in the second set, although Osaka, ranked 15th in the world, fought hard to save three break points and even secured a break to lead 2-1.

However, the Belarusian responded immediately with a break to love and followed up with another in the eighth game before serving out the set.

Rybakina remains the only player to have defeated Sabalenka this year, having done so in the Australian Open final, but Sabalenka took full control in the deciding set, breaking twice to seal victory.

She wrapped up the match with an ace on serve, advancing to the quarter-finals where she will face American Hailey Baptiste, who overcame Belinda Bencic in three sets, including a marathon 16-14 tie-break in the second.

World number three Gauff, who had been dealing with a stomach illness during the tournament, lost 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (7/5) to Noskova.

The Czech player secured a decisive break in the fifth game of the opening set, while Gauff responded by taking control in the second with two breaks.

Gauff surged ahead in the third set with a double break, but Noskova fought back to level the score at 4-4.

The American led 3-0 in the final-set tie-break but was unable to close out the match as Noskova completed the comeback.

Two-time former Madrid champion Zverev, ranked third in the world, demonstrated his form with a 6-3, 7-6 (7/2) victory over Atmane to reach the fourth round.

Zverev’s strong serving kept the Frenchman under pressure in the first set, where he secured two breaks.

The second set proved more competitive, with Atmane putting up resistance, and Zverev missing two match points before eventually prevailing in the tie-break.

Belgium’s rising talent Blockx, ranked 69th, delivered a standout performance with a 7-6 (7/3), 6-3 win over Auger-Aliassime, marking his first career victory against a top-10 opponent.

“I had so much confidence,” Blockx said.

“I didn’t even think about panicking or losing my serve.

“I was playing well in the rallies too, so I knew even if I missed a few serves, I could still compete effectively.”

Daniil Medvedev, who has reached the quarter-finals in Madrid in each of the past two years despite not favoring clay courts, defeated Nicolai Budkov Kjaer 6-3, 6-2.

Casper Ruud advanced comfortably with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina to book his place in the last 16, while Stefanos Tsitsipas, Francisco Cerundolo, Flavio Cobolli and Jakub Mensik also progressed further in the tournament.

News.Az