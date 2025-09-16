3rd CIS Games in Azerbaijan unveil medals

+ ↺ − 16 px

The medals for the upcoming3rd CIS Games in Azerbaijan have been officially revealed, the Baku City Circuit announced.

The medals feature the Games’s official logo that symbolize unity, sportsmanship, strength and fighting spirit, News.Az reports, citing local media.

With a total of 1,694 medals up for grabs—including 505 gold, 505 silver, and 684 bronze—Azerbaijan is also planning to award special prizes to standout athletes who contribute most to their team's victories.

The 3rd CIS Games will be held from 28 September to 8 October this year across seven cities of Azerbaijan - Ganja, Yevlakh, Mingachevir, Gabala, Shaki, Goygol and Khankendi.

The competitions will be held across 12 sports venues.

