Azerbaijan, WHO sign donor agreement

During the Summit initiated by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as the Chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) on May 4 and dedicated to the fight against coronavirus, President Aliyev announced that the Azerbaijani government will allocate a donation to the World Health Organization (WHO) for those NAM member countries that are most in need of assistance.

In this regard, a donor agreement was signed between Azerbaijan and the World Health Organization at the WHO headquarters in Geneva on May 11.

The donor agreement was signed by Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the UN office in Geneva and other international organizations, Ambassador Vaqif Sadiqov and WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The agreement envisages the allocation of voluntary financial assistance in the amount of $5 million to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund within the WHO’s strategic preparedness and response plan as well as the use of these funds in coordination with Azerbaijan to help the most needy NAM member countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Stressing at the ceremony of signing the document that this decision of the Azerbaijani government is commendable, WHO director general emphasized that the organization which he heads highly appreciates the country's attention and care for the health sector, in particular, to combat COVID-19 at the global level.

Noting that the financial contribution voluntarily made by Azerbaijan to combat the COVID-19 is an example of global solidarity, Ghebreyesus, on behalf of the organization, expressed deep appreciation to the Azerbaijani president.

In turn, Sadiqov emphasized that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the cooperation with WHO.

Sadiqov said that Azerbaijan appreciates the organization’s global measures to combat COVID-19, stressing that the Azerbaijani side takes into account the WHO’s recommendations regarding the pandemic.

The World Health Organization, which is the UN specialized structure responsible for international health system, is Azerbaijan’s main international partner in the field of health care system. Azerbaijan and WHO cooperate through the General Staff of the organization in Geneva and the WHO Regional Office for Europe in Copenhagen. At the same time, the WHO office is operating in Azerbaijan.

News.Az